Central institutions from TG dominate NIRF 2024 rankings

Hyderabad: The trends in the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in Telangana continued in the National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) results announced by the Union Minister of Education for the year 2024 on Monday.

In the overall rankings at the national level out of 100, IIT Hyderabad stood at the 12th position, and the University of Hyderabad in 25th, followed by Osmania University in 70th position from Telangana.

In the University Rankings, the University of Hyderabad stood in 17th position, followed by Osmania University at 45 and IIIT Hyderabad at 74. There is not a single college from Telangana to find a place in the national rankings. In the Research area, IIT Hyderabad stood in 15th position and the University of Hyderabad bagged 28th rank, both of which are central institutions from Telangana.

In the engineering rankings again it is IIT Hyderabad that stood in the 8th position and the National Institute of Technology, Warangal at the 21st position. The International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT-H) bagged the 21st position and the University of Hyderabad 70, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad bagged 88th rank, and SR University stood in 98th position from the state.

When it comes to the management stream, ICFAI stood in the 39th position, followed by the National Institute of Agriculture Extension Management at the 96th position, followed by NIT Warangal at the 100th slot from Telangana.

In the Pharmacy stream, the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research bagged the 2nd ranking at the national level, and Anurag University stood in the 71st position. Vishnu Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research bagged 87th position, followed by the Kakatiya University, Warangal with 88th rank and CMR College of Pharmacy stood in the 95th position.

Of the top 50 medical colleges in the country Osmania Medical College is the lone one from Telangana standing at 48th position.

Similarly, in Dental Sciences, the Army College of Dental Sciences is the lone institute which bagged the 40th position out of the top 50 dental colleges in the country.

The NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad got 3rd rank among the top law colleges in the country, followed by that ICFAI bagged 36th rank from Telangana.

There is no single college figured in the top 40 ranking in the Architecture and Planning stream.

Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, Rajendranagar which stood below top five ranks a couple of years ago is down to 37th position in the NIRF rankings of 2024.