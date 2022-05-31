Central official hails 'Palle Pragathi'

Hyderabad: Union Panchayat Raj Secretary Sunil Kumar has complimented the State government on the successful implementation of the 'Palle Pragathi' programme in all gram panchayats. He said the best practices implemented by Telangana should be highlighted so that other States will try to follow the programmes. He assured that the Union government will release all grants to gram panchayats.

At a meeting in BRKR Bhavan here, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said the State government was releasing Rs 250 crore every month to the gram panchayats. Supply of clean and safe drinking water in all rural habitations of the State has ensured people were protected from vector and water-borne diseases.

The CS informed the Central authorities that the TS-BPASS, which is being implemented in cities and municipalities across the State, will also be implemented in gram panchayats soon. All transactions held in gram panchayats are being brought under the purview of GST and SGST. The government has also decided to launch the 'Telangana Grameena Kreeda Pranganam' with a view to promoting sports and healthy lifestyle in rural areas, he said.

Somesh Kumar recalled that the State bagged top ten positions in model villages list of the 'Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana'. Under the 'Palle Pragathi', various flagship programmes, such as 'Palle Prakruthi Vanam', providing tractors, 'Vaikunta dhamam', nurseries and compost units are being implemented in the State.

Secretary (PR&RD) Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Commissioner PR Sharat and other officials were present.