Central police forces briefed on critical polling stations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya on Monday held a coordination meeting with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in connection with the arrangements for the November 30 Telangana Assembly elections.

These allied forces will work along with the city police in all poll-related duties.

Shandilya briefed them about the critical polling stations, flying squad duties and stressed on fast deployment by stationing their companies at critical points.

The ACPs were instructed to make proper accommodation arrangements and work in tandem with them.

The city police chief also opined that due care should be exercised while discharging duties at check posts and to avoid inconvenience to the public.

Earlier, Rachakonda Police Commissioner D. S. Chauhan also held a similar meeting with CAPF.

Seven companies have been deployed to assist Rachakonda police personnel during elections and more central forces will be deployed, Chauhan said.

The central forces and Rachakonda police personnel will take out a parade like a flag march in many constituencies that fall in the commissionerate, he added.

He said that criminals are being bound over as part of precautionary measures and intensive checks are being conducted to prevent crimes like transporting unaccounted cash and other items