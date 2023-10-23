Live
- Building of Manipur’s new civil Secretariat halted for over 10 years due to court cases
- Those who praised me, including Raje, suffered, says Gehlot
- Modi speaks with King Abdullah of Jordan, discusses West Asia crisis
- Rai writes to Kejriwal over absence of key officials from meet to tackle AQI
- DGCA suspends operations of Redbird Flight Training Academy from its bases across country
- Delhi Police lodges FIR against ‘GO Mechanic’ founders; investors allege criminal conspiracy, fraud, forgery by company
- New vaccines best defence for 65 mn people suffering long Covid, says experts
- TDP-Janasena vaccine is the only cure for YSRCP virus
- IREDA clocks 54% jump in net profit for July-September quarter
- Pawan-Lokesh may take up joint campaign soon. Joint manifesto and joint action finalized today
Just In
Central police forces briefed on critical polling stations in Hyderabad
Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya on Monday held a coordination meeting with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in connection with the arrangements for November 30 Telangana Assembly elections.
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya on Monday held a coordination meeting with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in connection with the arrangements for the November 30 Telangana Assembly elections.
These allied forces will work along with the city police in all poll-related duties.
Shandilya briefed them about the critical polling stations, flying squad duties and stressed on fast deployment by stationing their companies at critical points.
The ACPs were instructed to make proper accommodation arrangements and work in tandem with them.
The city police chief also opined that due care should be exercised while discharging duties at check posts and to avoid inconvenience to the public.
Earlier, Rachakonda Police Commissioner D. S. Chauhan also held a similar meeting with CAPF.
Seven companies have been deployed to assist Rachakonda police personnel during elections and more central forces will be deployed, Chauhan said.
The central forces and Rachakonda police personnel will take out a parade like a flag march in many constituencies that fall in the commissionerate, he added.
He said that criminals are being bound over as part of precautionary measures and intensive checks are being conducted to prevent crimes like transporting unaccounted cash and other items