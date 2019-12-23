Central team to assess the implementation of Mission Antyodaya in Nagarkurnool villages

Nagarkurnool: With an aim to inspect the Central government's scheme of 'Mission Antyodaya' (action plan for development of gram panchayats) across Nagarkurnool district, a special central team has visited Nagarkurnool district on Monday. The team members are expected to tour various villages and mandals in the district for five days and take stock of various developmental activities being taken up in the villages. Informing this, Joint Collector P Srinivas Reddy said that the Ministry of Rural Development has sent a team of officials to review the progress of Mission Antyodaya with the local officials. "The team will visit 10 gram panchayats in the selected mandals and will tour for five days to review the implementation and progress of Mission Antyodaya.



The inspecting team will be provided data and information on 29 different developmental activities being taken up in the panchayats and later, a detailed report would be submitted to the Central government," said the Joint Collector while informing about the central team's tour to the district officials.

It is expected that the team will begin its tour from Tuesday and concluded it on December 28. As part of this, the district administration has sent clear instructions to the local officials and asked them to be present and provide all necessary information sought by the central team.