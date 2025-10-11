Centre extends Smart City project deadline to Dec 31

The Central government has extended the deadline for the Greater Warangal Smart City Project till December 31, following the persistent efforts of Warangal MP Kadiyam Kavya.

Kavya, who had earlier appealed in the August session of Parliament for additional time to complete the ongoing development works in Warangal and Hanumakonda, succeeded in convincing the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to grant the extension.

It may be recalled that the Centre had already extended the project timeline once till March 2025, following representations by Kavya and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. With the latest approval, the Smart City works get an additional nine months for completion.

Several key works under the Smart City project are nearing completion, including roads, drainage systems, public buildings, lake beautification, and greenery development.

Among the major pending works are Pedda Waddepally Lake beautification, which includes landscaping, lighting, greenery, pathways, and entry arches.

In Hanumakonda, central lighting, greenery, and drainage at Padmakshi Gutta and NGOs Colony are pending.

In Warangal, final touches to stormwater drainage along Pothana Road and Papayyapeta are being given.

Greenery projects worth Rs 12 crore, construction of the Pothana Road arch, and development of smart roads in Karimabad (Dasara Road) and Rangashaipet–Ursu stretch are yet to be completed.

Kavya has directed Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) officials and contractors to speed up the works and conduct regular progress reviews. She emphasized the need to complete lighting, pathways, and greenery on time to meet the extended deadline.

The MP expressed confidence that this fresh extension will give a major boost to Warangal and Hanumakonda’s transformation into vibrant, modern urban centers under the Smart City Mission.