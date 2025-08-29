Live
Centre greenlights Rs 12,328 cr rly infra push across five states
A key project is the construction of 173-km Secunderabad (Sanathnagar)–Wadi 3rd and 4th line, costing nearly ` 5,012 crore
Hyderabad/New Delhi: In a major push to railway infrastructure, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved four major railway projects worth approximately Rs 12,328 crore. These projects, spanning five states, are expected to add 565 route kilometres to the Indian Railways network, significantly enhancing both passenger and freight mobility.
The sanctioned projects include three multi-tracking projects and a new line in Gujarat’s Kutch region. Key projects are the 173-km Secunderabad (Sanathnagar)–Wadi 3rd and 4th line (Rs 5,012 crore), the 53-km Bhagalpur–Jamalpur 3rd line in Bihar (Rs 1,156 crore), and the 194-km Furkating–New Tinsukia doubling in Assam (Rs 3,634 crore). The new Deshalpar–Hajipir–Luna and Vayor–Lakhpat line in Gujarat (Rs 2,526 crore) is expected to boost tourism by connecting key sites like the Rann of Kutch and Lakhpat fort.
The projects are expected to generate 251 lakh human-days of employment during construction and will benefit over 47 lakh people across 13 districts. In addition to easing congestion, the capacity expansion will enhance the transport of commodities like coal, cement, and steel, adding nearly 68 million tonnes of freight annually. Officials stated that the projects are aligned with the PM Gati Shakti plan and are expected to cut logistics costs, reduce oil imports, and lower carbon emissions.