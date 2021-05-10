Centre releases Rs 273 cr to RLBs in Telangana

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the Centre has released Rs 273 crore grant to the Rural Local Bodies (RLBs).

"The finance ministry has released Rs 8,923 crore to the panchayats in 25 states and Rs 273 crore have been released to the RLBs in Telangana," he explained. The funds were released as the first installment of the untied grants for the years 2021-22.

The release of the grant advanced because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"And the amount can be utilised by the Rural Local Bodies, among other things, to take steps to fight the pandemic," Kishan Reddy said .