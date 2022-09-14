Centre shown zero interest on Telangana, charges Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday alleged that the Centre discriminated against Telangana in the allocation of projects and failed to fulfil the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act.

The Finance Minister was replying to a discussion on the failure of the Centre to implement promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act in the Assembly on Tuesday. Harish Rao said that the Centre allocated seven Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) in the country but none to Telangana. Similarly, they gave seven IITs (Indian Institute of Technology) in the country but not to Telangana. No IISER to Telangana out of the two formed in the country. The Centre sanctioned 16 IIITs in the country but nothing to Telangana.

The Centre sanctioned 157 medical colleges in the country but nothing to Telangana, 84 Navodaya schools in the country but nothing to Telangana. "The efforts made by the four BJP MPs to bring central institutes were a big zero," said Harish Rao. The Minister took a dig at the CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikrmarka who said that Congress party gave Telangana. The Minister said that the Congress promised Telangana in 2004 but delayed it till 2014 leading to loss of thousands of lives. The Congress made a statement on Telangana in 2009 in an unavoidable circumstance because it was afraid of backlash from people when TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao was on an indefinite strike. Telangana was brought by KCR with his fight.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi belittled the formation of Telangana stating that the mother was killed to protect the baby. He questioned why the Congress party did not mention national project status to Ambedkar Pranahita Chevella project in the AP Reorganisation Act. He also said that the BJP was causing big loss to the Telangana State by not according national project status to Telangana on the lines of Upper Bhadra in Karnataka and Ken Bethwa project in UP.

Earlier, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also lashed out at the Centre stating that the it transferred seven mandals and also lower Siler project of Telangana to Andhra Pradesh. The BJP member M Raghunandan Rao said that the TRS and BJP leaders were talking about the Reorganisation promises on a wrong platform. He asked the TRS and Congress MPs to talk in Parliament. He asked the government to take an all party delegation to the Centre to request for sanctioning the projects.