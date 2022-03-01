Centre taking all steps to bring back Indians: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy has urged parents of students stranded in war-torn Ukraine to extend their cooperation.

Addressing the media here on Monday, he said the Centre has established control rooms in PMO, Home, External Affairs and Civil Aviation ministries to continuously monitor the situation. "The Centre is trying to reach out to the stranded students and civilians in Ukraine. The Indian embassy and the External Affairs Ministry is keeping in touch with them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reviewing the issue four-five times a day. He spoke to heads of countries bordering Ukraine and facilitated Indians' entering their country crossing the border."

Reddy stated that "the bordering countries of Ukraine have accepted the request of the Indian government. Union ministers were asked to go to those countries to oversee the operations for the safe return of Indian nationals to the country."

"India is talking to both Russia and Ukraine, besides the UN agencies for the safety of Indians. The Centre is making all necessary efforts, taking decisions for the safe return of Indians. However, there are difficulties to reach out to certain areas during the ongoing war as evacuation is problematic. Experts from the External Affairs Ministry, embassies and retried officials experienced in handling crisis situations have been deployed in Ukraine and also in countries bordering Ukraine to safely bring back Indian nationals to the country," the Minister said.

"PM Narendra Modi and the government understand the feelings of the parents. Not a single country is trying to evacuate their nationals. But Modi and the Centre is trying every possible way to ensure safety of Indian nationals and students, and to bring them back to the country safely," Reddy added.