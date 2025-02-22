Centre won’t approve BC reservation Bill: Bandi

Peddapalli: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that all the surveys are indicating the sure victory of the candidates supported by BJP in the MLC elections.

He called upon BJP workers to show their courage in this election. He reiterated that if the BJP MLC candidates are elected in this election, they will take the responsibil-ity of making them public representatives in the upcoming local body elections.

In the context of the MLC elections, a meeting of BJP Pachhis Prabhari (one in-charge for every 25 voters) was held in Peddapalli on Friday. The meeting, chaired by district president Sanjeeva Reddy, was attended by Union Minister Bandi Sanjay, BJP MLA Venkataramana Reddy, former MLAs Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, Kasipeta Lingaiah, Gujjula Ramakrishna Reddy, BJP Teacher and Graduate candi-dates Malka Komaraiah, Ch Anji Reddy and many local leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Bandi Sanjay said that lakhs of workers dream of bring-ing BJP to power in Telangana at least once, and many have died without ful-filling that dream. He said that his goal is to bring BJP to power in Telangana this time.

He reminded that in Peddapalli district too, the Naxalites had put up big posters de-manding the killing of people like Gujjula Ramakrishna Reddy, Dugyala Pradeep Rao, Kasipeta Lingaiah and Komala An-janeyulu. However, he said, they fought the Naxalites without fear and raised the saffron flag.

Bandi Sanjay said that the BJP is strongly opposed to including Muslims in the BC list in the name of reservations for BCs. “We have a tribe, birth name, birth star. We tie a thread. Our traditions are different. And how can Muslims be included in the Hindu list?” he questioned.

On the one hand, they are reducing the BC population. The government is saying that it will give 42 percent reservation, but out of that, they are giving 10 per cent to Mus-lims. How can the BCs remain silent if the Congress is betraying the BCs.

That’s why if the bill is sent to include Muslims in the BC list, there is no point in the Center approving it and it will be sent back.

And the BC bill will be approved only after excluding Muslims, he said.