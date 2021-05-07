Chairpersons for 2 municipalities in Mahbubnagar elected

Mahbubnagar: The newly elected ward counselors of all three municipalities have elected Chairman and Deputy Chairman here on Friday.

TRS candidate Dorepally Lakshmi, who won from ward number 8 of Jadcherla municipality, was elected as the Chairman.

As it is already known that TRS party had won 23 out of 27 wards in the recently concluded municipal elections, giving a clear majority for TRS party and as expected Dorepally Laxmi has been elected for the top post of municipal chairman.

In Achampet municipality, the newly elected ward members have elected Yedla Narasihmulu Goud as the Chairman and Poreddy Sailaja Reddy as the vice-chairman.

Among all the 2 municipalities of erstwhile Mahbubnagar that went to elections TRS party bagged majority wards and also clinched the municipal chairman positions in all the municipalities.