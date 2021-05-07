Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Chairpersons for 2 municipalities in Mahbubnagar elected

Dorepally Lakshmi,Yedla Narasimhulu
x

Dorepally Lakshmi,Yedla Narasimhulu 

Highlights

The newly elected ward counselors of all three municipalities have elected Chairman and Deputy Chairman here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahbubnagar: The newly elected ward counselors of all three municipalities have elected Chairman and Deputy Chairman here on Friday.

TRS candidate Dorepally Lakshmi, who won from ward number 8 of Jadcherla municipality, was elected as the Chairman.

As it is already known that TRS party had won 23 out of 27 wards in the recently concluded municipal elections, giving a clear majority for TRS party and as expected Dorepally Laxmi has been elected for the top post of municipal chairman.

In Achampet municipality, the newly elected ward members have elected Yedla Narasihmulu Goud as the Chairman and Poreddy Sailaja Reddy as the vice-chairman.

Among all the 2 municipalities of erstwhile Mahbubnagar that went to elections TRS party bagged majority wards and also clinched the municipal chairman positions in all the municipalities.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X