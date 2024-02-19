Live
- Statistics play a crucial role in Data Science
- Sri Parthasarathy Swamy ride on teppotsavam
- Robotrac competition held at RSC
- Kumaradhara Theertha Mukkoti on Feb 24
- SEIL bags Platinum Benchmarking Award
- Lokayukta committed to uphold transparency, ethical governance
- Empowering Out-Of-School Girls: Sports competition held under ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme
- BJP govt weakened cooperative sector: Chada Venkat Reddy
- Ram Rajya for next 1,000 years
- Challa’s re-entry into Congress opposed
Just In
Challa’s re-entry into Congress opposed
Highlights
Nalgonda: DCC president Shankar Naik condemned the re-entry of Challa Malla Krishna Reddy’s into the party at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad without...
Nalgonda: DCC president Shankar Naik condemned the re-entry of Challa Malla Krishna Reddy’s into the party at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad without giving any information to local MLA and DCC president. In a press statement, Naik stated that Reddy who joined BJP after Congress allocated the party MLA ticket for Munugodu to Rajgopal Reddy criticised the Congress party as well as TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and party main leaders during the election campaign. He termed Reddy as an opportunistic politician and called upon party workers to question him if he visits villages as a Congress party leader.
He stated that if any leader of any party wishes to join Congress, they must first consult local MLA, minister and DCC president.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS