‘Chalo Delhi’ by TG Cong today to crank up BC quota pressure

Hyderabad: Aspart of pressure build up for 42 % BC reservation on Centre, the Telangana Congress leaders will be embarking on a reservation campaign, by taking a special train towards Delhi on Monday. PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC state incharge Meenakshi Natarajan will be accompanying select 25 party leaders from each Assembly constituency, in the train leaving from Cherlapally station.

As part of 42 pc BC reservation push the State Congress leaders led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will also be camping in Delhi between August 5 to 7. They will build pressure both inside and outside of Parliament on August 5 and 6 by engaging different strategies. While the party MPs will be moving an adjournment motion and likely demonstration at Parliament on the first day, the party leaders mostly from state including Chief Minister will be staging demonstration near Jantar Mantar on August 6. As part of the pressure build up, a delegation of leaders led by the Chief Minister will be meeting with President Droupadi to urge her to consider approving two Bills aimed at providing 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes in education, employment and local bodies on the final day, the August 7.

The AICC state incharge urged party workers and the public to stand united in their demand for 42 per cent reservation for BCs on August 2. Speaking during the ‘Janahita Padayatra’ on Saturday, Natarajan highlighted the Telangana Congress’s commitment to social justice and provided insights into the scheduled multi-pronged approach as part of the strategy to bat for the reservation in the national capital. Natarajan stated that the Congress government in Telangana has implemented 80 percent of its promises within one and a half years of assuming power, presenting a ‘Telangana model’ for the nation that stands in contrast to ‘models of hatred’ prevailing elsewhere.