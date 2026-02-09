Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy alleges KTR is behind Forensic Lab fire

Hyderabad: Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Sunday alleged that BRS working president Rama Rao was behind the fire at the State Forensic Science Laboratory. He claimed the incident was a calculated attempt to destroy recordings and digital evidence linked to the ongoing phone-tapping investigation. Addressing the media, the MP argued that the laboratory housed sensitive files, which prompted Rama Rao to immediately shift the blame onto Chief Minister Revanth Reddy as a diversionary tactic.

Kiran Kumar Reddy stated that the public is well aware of the history of BRS leaders, accusing them of previously destroying Israeli-made tapping equipment and SIB files after switching off CCTV cameras following their assembly election defeat. He suggested a larger conspiracy is at play, noting that members of the former minister’s family are currently facing scrutiny in the same case.

The MP dismissed the opposition’s claims as a “cheap campaign” born out of fear regarding the BRS party’s prospects in the municipal elections. He further alleged that cousins Rama Rao and Harish Rao are intentionally misleading the state through social media and informal interactions. Demanding an apology, the Congress leader accused the BRS of pushing Telangana into heavy debt and mortgaging state pride by rebranding the party.

He asserted that the fire incident must be viewed through the lens of those who stand to benefit from the loss of forensic data. The MP concluded that the government would ensure a fair probe to expose those who orchestrated this act to escape legal accountability and protect their political future in the state.