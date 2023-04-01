Champion Nikhat Zareen receives warm welcome at RGI Airport in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Nikhat Zareen, the boxer champion from Telangana's Nizamabad, who retained her world championship title by clinching back-to-back gold medals at the recently-concluded IBA Women's Boxing World Championships in New Delhi, returned back to Hyderabad to and received a warm welcome.

Nikhat Zareen was received by the State Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud, SATS chairman E Anjaneya Goud, former BCCI junior selection committee chairman and State badminton association official V Chamundeswaranath along with other officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad.



Nikhat Zareen is the only Indian boxer to retain the world title. This Telangana girl entered the tournament as unseeded boxer and went on to win the top honours.

The Sports Minister and officials felicitated the boxer on return and took her in a procession in an open top jeep. The Minister lauded the boxers' achievements and hoped that she would continue to bring laurels to the State and the country.