Chandi Kubera Pasupathi Yagam Enters Second Day with Grand Spiritual Ceremonies in Kacheguda

Gadwal: The sacred Chandi Kubera Pasupathi Yagam continued for the second day Kachiguda drawing large crowds of devotees and notable dignitaries. The event is being held under the leadership of district president and selected committee member Chakravarti Charyulu, and is aimed at promoting spiritual harmony, prosperity, and divine blessings for all.

Joining the celebrations were several key figures from across the state. Vasudeva Sharma, the State President, participated in the rituals alongside Lakshmikantacharyulu and Mahesh, the President and Secretary of the Tapala Wanaparthy District unit, respectively. Their presence marked the spiritual depth and organizational strength behind the event.

The yagam was further elevated by the participation of distinguished political leaders. Nakrekal MLA Vemula Veeresham and BC Political Chairman Rachala Yugender attended as chief guests, offering their blessings and highlighting the importance of preserving traditional Vedic practices. Also in attendance were Telangana Sports Authority Chairman Shivasena Reddy, Minister Sridhar Babu, and other prominent public figures, reflecting the wide support the event has garnered from various sectors of society.

Day two of the yagam featured powerful Vedic rituals such as Rudram, Namakam, Chamakam, Rudrabhishekam, and culminated with the Chandi Kubera Yagam, all performed with utmost devotion and adherence to tradition.

The final day of the event will be held tomorrow, featuring the Pasupathi Yagam. Khammam District Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy is scheduled to attend as the chief guest, further enhancing the significance of the closing ceremonies.

This grand spiritual gathering has become a symbol of cultural and religious unity in the region, offering devotees a powerful platform for collective prayer and divine connection.