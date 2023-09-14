  • Menu
Chandrababu Arrest- The investigating authorities should have maintained restraint says Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Highlights

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that the investigation authorities should have maintained restraint while arresting the former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Chief N Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that the investigation authorities should have maintained restraint while arresting the former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

The Union Minister was replying to a question while talking to media here in the city on Thursday. Kishan Reddy said that the authorities should have followed the norms. He has been the Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. The basic rules should have been followed like sending notices and following all procedures before arresting. “The Central agencies had arrested a deputy chief minister in Delhi following all due procedures like giving notices and finally arrested. There were no protests when the deputy CM of Delhi was arrested,” said Kishan Reddy.

The Union Minister said that the BJP had nothing to do with the ED summons to BRS MLC K Kavitha. The Union Minister said that BJP is no where concerned with the functioning of ED. “I don’t even know that Kavitha was issued summons. I got to hear from you people. The BJP has nothing to do with the ED summons,” said Kishan Reddy.

