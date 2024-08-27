Live
Change in train timings
Highlights
South Central Railway (SCR) plans to change the arrival timings of train no 17008 (Darbhanga-Secunderabad Express) at Secunderabad railway station, effective August 30.
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) plans to change the arrival timings of train no 17008 (Darbhanga-Secunderabad Express) at Secunderabad railway station, effective August 30.
According to SCR officials, train no 17008 (Darbhanga-Secunderabad Express) currently departs from Darbhanga at 7:10 am and arrives at 7:25 pm. From August 30, the arrival time at Secunderabad railway station will be changed to 8:25 pm.
