Change in train timings

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) plans to change the arrival timings of train no 17008 (Darbhanga-Secunderabad Express) at Secunderabad railway station, effective August 30.

According to SCR officials, train no 17008 (Darbhanga-Secunderabad Express) currently departs from Darbhanga at 7:10 am and arrives at 7:25 pm. From August 30, the arrival time at Secunderabad railway station will be changed to 8:25 pm.