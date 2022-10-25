Charminar's Bhagyalakshmi temple officials distribute Khazana coins to devotees

Hyderabad: The devotees thronged Charminar's Bhagyalakshmi temple on Diwali festival day on Monday and offered prayers to the Goddess.

The temple authorities started distributing "Khazana" rupee coins to devotees. Devotees across the city and other areas rushed to the temple to collect the Khazana coins and believes the coins bring fortune to the devotees.

The temple authorities said that the temple will be closed due to the solar eclipse and added that the khazana coins will be distributed to the devotees after reopening the temple. Devotees said that they used to collect the coins every year.