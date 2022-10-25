  • Menu
Charminar's Bhagyalakshmi temple officials distribute Khazana coins to devotees

  • Many devotees from across the city rush to the temple to collect coins
  • Devotees believe that the coins would bring fortune

Hyderabad: The devotees thronged Charminar's Bhagyalakshmi temple on Diwali festival day on Monday and offered prayers to the Goddess.

The temple authorities started distributing "Khazana" rupee coins to devotees. Devotees across the city and other areas rushed to the temple to collect the Khazana coins and believes the coins bring fortune to the devotees.

The temple authorities said that the temple will be closed due to the solar eclipse and added that the khazana coins will be distributed to the devotees after reopening the temple. Devotees said that they used to collect the coins every year.

