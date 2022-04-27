Cheated by TRS, Congress, people looking to BJP

Narayanpet: Referring to the meetings of Prasanth Kishor (PK), the political strategist, with Congress high command in Delhi and the TRS party boss at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad, Bandi Sanjay, the BJP state president, alleged that both parties had a hidden agenda and were fooling people by enacting the drama of opposing each other.

Bandi Sanjay said that following huge response from the public to his Praja Sangarma Yatra, Congress and TRS roped in PK in a bid to come together to fight BJP. But, people have realised their nefarious designs and will give a befitting reply in the next elections, he observed.

On the 14th day of Yatra on Wednesday, the BJP State president began his walkathon from Chinnaporla village in Makthal constituency after a brief rest at Lingampally village on the earlier day. He continued towards Mallepally Gate and Yedlavalli Gate before stopping for lunch and thereafter continued his padayatra towards Peddaporla and Kullur villages where he was grandly welcomed by the BJP activists and public. At Utkoor village, Sanjay Kumar said that, "all these years the Congress had been blaming that the BJP party and TRS parties were pursuing the same agenda, but what we are seeing today is the coming together of TRS and Congress to fight together in the next elections.

The growing public support for BJP had compelled them to come together, he claimed. After a 5-km padayatra, Bandi Sanjay decided to take rest at Utkoor to recoup from the heat stress. He unfurled the BJP party flag at Yedavalli Gate and interacted with the public to know about their problems and issues. Earlier at Yedavalli Gate, he addressed a gathering, slamming the TRS government as the most corrupt government that had ever ruled the Telangana region. He urged the people to give one chance to the BJP to bring about a comprehensive change in the lives of people with all-round development.