Chemistry dept building at IIT-H inaugurated

Hyderabad: In a bid to add modern infrastructure and cutting-research facilities, the Chemistry department building at IIT-Hyderabad was inaugurated by Prof. Govardhan Mehta, University Distinguished Professor. Dr Kallam Anji Reddy, Chair, the University of Hyderabad at IIT-H was the chief guest.

An IIT-H release said on Thursday that the infrastructure inaugurated is part of the campus development project under the broader India-Japan collaboration through the JICA.

Congratulating IIT-H, Prof. Mehta said, "We exist, thanks to molecules like ammonia, and as a chemist, we should see what, why and how systems can be adopted in Chemistry to ensure a sustainable future. I urge all of you, being in this privileged place of inter-disciplinary nature, to do your bit to contribute to India's goal of being Carbon Neutral by 2070."

Expressing his joy, guest of honour Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Board of Governors, IIT-H, said, "We should have an attitude to do research and publication that is the result and application-oriented, aligns with future and benefits society at large.

Welcoming the gathering, Prof B S Murty, director of IIT-H, said, "with 280 enthusiastic faculty and excellent students, IIT-H has been doing exceedingly well in academics and research, which is reflected in terms of various rankings. I am delighted that the construction activity of Phase II is going well; the Department of Chemistry has got its new building ready for occupation. I congratulate the department and wish that they grow significantly in the near future in terms of research, technology development and new academic programmes." Prof G Satyanarayana, HoD, Chemistry, introduced the chief guest. Prof KVLS Subramaniam, Dean (Planning), proposed a vote of thanks.