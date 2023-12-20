Chengicherla lake gasping for breath

Hyderabad: Chengicherla, or Chintalkunta Cheruvu located at Boduppal is in the limelight once again, as fish are dead in the lake and few portions of the lake turned black due to lack of outlets, and sewage is entering into the lakes. The locals fear that if stormwater drains were not laid then the entire lake would get polluted very soon and they also urged the State government to test the quality of the water.

Locals pointed out that 58 acres of Chengicherla once was a lifeline for residents residing over here and also for fishermen but now the complete lake is polluted and the fish are dying. The main reason is that the lake is clogged with sewage water, and as a result of the dirty water, fish may be struggling due to a lack of dissolved oxygen in the water, which is primarily caused by poor water quality. Water quality tests need to be conducted and addressed immediately.

“Along with the fish, even the 200 families residing in and around the lake are facing hardships. The entire lake is choked by sewage, which is also affecting the fish, as it is unfortunate to see many lifeless fish floating in the lake, despite bringing the officials of Boduppal Municipality to clean up the lake and also test the water quality, all fell on deaf ears,” said Venkata, resident of Boduppal.

“Boduppal municipality, under Kakatiya's mission, planned to improve the bund and carry out additional development works for this lake in addition to installing a stormwater drain.

The foundation stone was even laid for the stormwater drain's construction, but the drain's installation was never completed. Every time we complain to the relevant authorities, they tell us that they were unable to take on the work because of a lack of funding.

It is past due that the State government begins development and maintenance at the lake,” said Narsimha Reddy, another resident of Boduppal.