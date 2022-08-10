Cherish the freedom: Errabelli

Warangal: It's time to cherish the freedom and diamond jubilee of Indian Independence, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. The minister who toured Kodakandla, Thorrur and Raiparthi of Palakurthi constituency on Tuesday distributed Indian flags to the people and told them to hoist on their houses. He told them to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of Indian Independence on a grand note until August 22.

"Thank the great people who laid down their lives fighting against the British so that India could be free. We should never forget their sacrifices. The Diamond Jubilee fiesta serves as a reminder of the struggle for Independence, besides commemorating the valour of freedom fighters," Errabelli said.

Stating that the State Government had planned a series of programmes to commemorate the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Indian Independence from August 8 to 22, Errabelli appealed to people especially youth and students to make it a huge success.

In another programme, the minister inaugurated high-mast lights near the market yard at Kodakandla. He also carried Bonalu at Mahankali temple, besides offering prayers to Kala Bhairava. The minister also participated in the Muharram event along with the Muslim community.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated the distribution of national flags at the Jangaon District Collectorate. He reviewed the arrangements of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations with the district collector Ch Sivalingaiah.