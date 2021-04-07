Chevella: Officials told to channel rainwater into lakes

Chevella: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy conducted a review meeting on the civic issues plaguing the Rajendranagar, Maheshwaram, Ibrahimpatnam and LB Nagar constituencies at her office on Tuesday.

The Minister said arrangements were being made to remove flood water that was inundating the colonies from time to time. The Minister directed the officials to take necessary steps to prevent any catastrophic situation even if it rains beyond 10 cm.

The Minister asked traffic police to avoid traffic jams in case of heavy rainfall. All the works in the city would be designed in 15 packages to connect the lakes so that the water can reach the lakes quickly.

Constructions are being carried out to divert rainwater from the hinterland to nearby lakes, the Minister informed.

Legislators Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, Sudhir Reddy, Prakash Goud, Suresh Kumar, SNDP Chief Engineer Vasantha, Superintendent Engineer Murali Krishna and others were present.