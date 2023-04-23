Chevella public meeting will send a message of BJP's victory: Bandi

Rangareddy/Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar called the party leaders and cadre to make the 'Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha' at Chevella a grand success to send a message that BJP's victory in the ensuing State assembly elections is certain.

Talking to the district presidents and state party leaders via video conferencing on Saturday, he asked to ensure proper arrangements be made as about one lakh people are expected to attend the public meeting. He said the party cadre and people are willing to come to the meeting voluntarily and asked to make necessary arrangements for them.

Bandi said the Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha is the first public meeting in the Chevella Parliament constituency. The party cadre and leaders are facing the worse kind of oppression from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao's led government acting like a dectatorial regime riddled with corruption.

"We need to make the party national leadership confident of the party in the state all set to win by sending a message with the successful conduct of the public meeting," he added.

The Karimnagar MP said that the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership is giving people corruption-free governance and people wanted similar rule in Telangana.

The public meeting at Chevella should send a message to the people that BJP's victory is certain and it will stand with them against the BRS government. He also asked them to use social media and other platforms to reach out to everyone to take part in the public meeting.

Meanwhile, State BJP general secretary Gujjala Premender Reddy said that Union Minister Amit Shah will arrive at Shamshabad Airport in the evening on Sunday and attend as chief guest to address a public meeting in Chevella. State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy, BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman, BJP national vice-president D K Aruna, BJP Madhya Pradesh in-charge P Murlaidhar Rao, party national executive member Eatala and othes will attend, he added.