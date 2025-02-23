Chicken safe when cooked well

Hyderabad: To spread the word about the safety of cooked chicken and eggs amid fears of bird flu, the Poultry Breeders Coordination Association and National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) organised free distribution of chicken and egg-based snacks in across Telangana on Saturday at Old Alwal, Bowenpally, Nampally, Attapur, Saroor Nagar, Hayat Nagar, Mansurabad and Ramayanpet in Kamareddy, Hanamkonda in Warangal, Pragathi Nagar in Narsapur, Kalvakurthi Market Area, Kamarapalli Main Road in Armoor, Ramagiri Road in Nalgonda, Sircilla Ambedkar Statue, Zaheerabad Market Area, Gajwel RTC Bus Stand, Parigi Baharpet, Chevella Moinabad areas.

The organisers explained to the general public that, bird flu virus would die when chicken and eggs were cooked at 70 degrees Centigrade, but any Indian cooking is done at above 100 degree C. Hence, it was perfectly safe to consume properly cooked chicken and eggs, they explained.