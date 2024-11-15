  • Menu
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy Extends Kartika Purnima Greetings

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended his warm wishes for Kartika Purnima, hoping that the sacred festival brings light and joy into everyone's lives.

The Chief Minister expressed his desire that the divine blessings of Lord Kartikeya illuminate the lives of all individuals, filling their homes with prosperity, peace, and happiness. He also prayed for the benevolent grace of the Almighty to be upon every family, guiding them toward a bright and harmonious future.

Kartika Purnima, one of the most revered festivals in the Hindu calendar, is celebrated with great devotion and fervor across the country, and especially in Telangana, where the festival marks a time of spiritual reflection and community togetherness.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s message reflects the spirit of the festival, emphasizing the importance of divine blessings and unity during these sacred times.

