Just In
Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy to visit Wanaparthy on Sunday, March 2
Nagarkurnool MP Dr. Mallu Ravi and Wanaparthy MLA Thudi Megha Reddy met the Chief Minister on Tuesday.
State Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy to lay foundation stone and perform bhoomi puja for large-scale development works in Wanaparthy
Wanaparthy MLA Thudi Megha Reddy said that State Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy will visit Wanaparthy constituency on March 2nd next month.
In this regard, on Tuesday, Nagarkurnool MP Dr. Mallu Ravi and Wanaparthy MLA Thudi Megha Reddy submitted proposals related to various development projects to be undertaken in Wanaparthy on the occasion of the Chief Minister's visit to the Chief Minister.
They said that the foundation stone for development works worth about Rs 1000 crore will be laid in Wanaparthy with the Chief Minister's arrival.