Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Invites Congress Leaders to Messi Event

  • Created On:  11 Dec 2025 4:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has extended invitations to top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, to attend the upcoming 'Messi GOAT India Tour' event in Hyderabad. Speaking to the media in Parliament before departing for Hyderabad following his visit to Delhi, Reddy confirmed that the renowned football player Lionel Messi is set to arrive in the city on the 13th of this month to participate in the event organised by a prominent organisation.

Reddy clarified that the state government is not directly involved with the event but has pledged full cooperation due to Messi's stature as a celebrated sportsman. “As the Chief Minister, I have been invited as a guest. I have invited everyone I met in Delhi to attend this event,” he stated.

