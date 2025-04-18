Live
- Easter Sunday 2025: Date, Meaning, History, and Celebrations Explained
- Awareness campaign held on Shakti App
- Officials told to issue progress cards by April 21
- SP inaugurates helmet and dehydration bank for cops
- Minister launches free tailoring training PROGRAM in Penukonda
- Helmet awareness rally held
- TDP accuses Bhumana of spreading misinformation on TTD Goshala
- Focus on revenue issues, maintain government land registers, Tahsildars told
- ‘Dear Uma’ review: A heartfelt tale that touches the soul and sparks awareness
- 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' comes with a promising trailer ahead of July 2025 release
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy praises Christ's sacrifice in Good Friday message
Highlights
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, in his Good Friday message, described the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the cross as a supreme act and a...
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, in his Good Friday message, described the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the cross as a supreme act and a profound lesson of love to the world.
The Chief Minister said that Christ, full of compassion, dedicated his life to spreading the philosophy of love and mercy. He remarked that Jesus’s life continues to serve as a message for all of humanity.
Conveying his wishes to Christian brothers and sisters, Mr Reddy prayed for spiritual peace and solace as they remember the sacrifice of the Lord.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT