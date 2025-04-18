Chief Minister Revanth Reddy praises Christ's sacrifice in Good Friday message

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, in his Good Friday message, described the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the cross as a supreme act and a profound lesson of love to the world.

The Chief Minister said that Christ, full of compassion, dedicated his life to spreading the philosophy of love and mercy. He remarked that Jesus’s life continues to serve as a message for all of humanity.

Conveying his wishes to Christian brothers and sisters, Mr Reddy prayed for spiritual peace and solace as they remember the sacrifice of the Lord.















