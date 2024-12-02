Live
"Chilkur Balaji Priest Visits Sacred Jogulamba Temples, Performs Special Rituals".
The historice, hailed as "Dakshina Kashi" and the fifth of the 18 Shakti Peeths, witnessed a significant event today.
Gadwal : The historic Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy Temple, hailed as "Dakshina Kashi" and the fifth of the 18 Shakti Peeths, witnessed a significant event today. Ch. Ranga Rajan Garu, the chief priest of the renowned Chilkur Balaji Temple in Hyderabad, visited the sacred temple and offered prayers.
The temple’s EO, Purender Swamy, extended a warm welcome to the dignitary. In his visit, the priest performed special rituals for the welfare of devotees and distributed Theertha Prasadam, delighting those present.
This event highlights the spiritual and cultural significance of the Jogulamba Temple, a revered pilgrimage site for devotees seeking blessings and the fulfillment of their wishes.
