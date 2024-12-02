  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

"Chilkur Balaji Priest Visits Sacred Jogulamba Temples, Performs Special Rituals".

Chilkur Balaji Priest Visits Sacred Jogulamba Temples, Performs Special Rituals.
x
Highlights

The historice, hailed as "Dakshina Kashi" and the fifth of the 18 Shakti Peeths, witnessed a significant event today.

Gadwal : The historic Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy Temple, hailed as "Dakshina Kashi" and the fifth of the 18 Shakti Peeths, witnessed a significant event today. Ch. Ranga Rajan Garu, the chief priest of the renowned Chilkur Balaji Temple in Hyderabad, visited the sacred temple and offered prayers.

The temple’s EO, Purender Swamy, extended a warm welcome to the dignitary. In his visit, the priest performed special rituals for the welfare of devotees and distributed Theertha Prasadam, delighting those present.

This event highlights the spiritual and cultural significance of the Jogulamba Temple, a revered pilgrimage site for devotees seeking blessings and the fulfillment of their wishes.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick