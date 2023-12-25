Chilling cold grips Karimnagar

Hyderabad/Karimnagar: The Karimnagar district has been in the clutches of a bone-chilling cold spell persisting for the past four days, leaving the elderly confined to their beds and a surge in cases of cold, cough, and fever. The Meteorological Department's forecast adds to the woes, predicting a further drop in temperatures over the next three days.



As of December 22, the mercury dipped to 12 degrees Celsius in RajannaSircilla district's Konaraopeta, while Peddapalli recorded 10 degrees. Karimnagar itself shivered at 13 degrees Celsius, with Jagtial not far behind at 13.3 degrees. Night temperatures continue to plummet, and the trend is expected to persist till month-end.

The entire district is draped in an icy cloak, compelling residents to bundle up in layers of woolens. Due to this, the demand for woolen clothes has increased tremendously. In this regard, shops have been set up in front of the Municipal Office, near the forest office area, in district Telangana Chowk, in front of Martyrs Stupam and other places in Karimnagar city.

“Sweaters, monkey caps, hand gloves, jerkins, woolen blankets, and rugs are flyia0ng off the shelves, accompanied by a notable increase in prices,” according to Bhupesh, a local trader. Despite the rise in costs, profits are soaring this season.

Winter's arrival brings about changes in skin conditions, with decreased moisture levels leading to dryness. Drastic temperature shifts contribute to various skin problems, necessitating proper care. Dr Prashanthi Reddy advises against hot water baths, emphasising the application of moisturizers post-bath while the skin is slightly damp. “Staying hydrated, incorporating fresh fruits and vegetables into meals, and seeking immediate dermatological consultation for any minor skin allergies are crucial during this season.

The cold season poses challenges for individuals with high blood pressure, as the body requires extra energy to circulate blood, potentially leading to increased blood pressure. DrReddy stresses the importance of precautions, urging people to don thick clothing to insulate against the cold and maintain a stable body temperature.