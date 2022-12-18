Chinna Jeeyar lauds Vikasa Tarangini

Mahabubnagar: His Holiness Sri Sri Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swami visited Panchavati Hospital in Bhoothpur municipality recently. On this auspicious occasion, he observed that with the services of Vikasa Tarangini, a great service was being rendered to humanity. It is each and every person's responsibility to serve all the beings and protect them, he exhorted.

The president of Vikasa Tarangini, Anitha Srikanth Reddy, hospital chairman T Srikanth Reddy, CEO T Sriniketh Reddy, Vedic scholars and priests earlier gave a warm welcome to Jeeyar Swami with Poorna Kumbam and Melathalalu.

On the occasion, the seer inaugurated Cathlab and visited all the departments of the hospital. Later, he addressed devotees who had come from different regions. He also appreciated Anitha, the president of Telangana Vikasa Tarangini, for her social service. He called upon the students of Panchavati Vidyalaya to step forward with the zeal of achieving their aims and goals heartfully.

Municipal Chairperson Baswaraj, hospital director Anitha Reddy, chairman Srikanth Reddy, CEO Sriniketh Reddy, staff of Panchavati institutions, students and devotees from different regions and villages participated in the programme.