Chiranjeevi Trust sets up oxygen bank in Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam: Chiranjeevi Oxygen Bank set up by Chiranjeevi Trust is helping the tribal people a lot, stated Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dr Vineeth after launching Chiranjeevi oxygen bank services at Red Cross Society office here on Friday. He lauded the services of Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi during Covid pandemic, who was setting up oxygen banks through his Trust.

Oxygen bank organisers Tallapudi Ramu and S Srinivas Rao hey said that the Trust has set up oxygen bank with 25 cylinders and five oxygen concentrators and masks. They thanked actor Chiranjeevi for his setting up oxygen bank in the agency centre, Bhadrachalam. They explained how the Chiranjeevi Trust is providing services and blood camp for agency people and appealed to the people to utilise the services of oxygen bank.

Indian Medical Association Bhadrachalam wing president Dr Sudarshan, Red Cross Society member Raja Reddy and others participated in the programme.