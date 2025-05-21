Chorus in TG Cong against Sunitha Rao grows louder

Hyderabad: Within days after State Mahila Congress president M Sunitha Rao held a demonstration at PCC president’s chambers, a few women’s groups representing Mahila Congress were up in arms and demanded her dismissal. Allegedly backed by State leadership, it is being perceived as an attempt to remove her from post.

Tuesday’s demonstration was led by Goshamahal division Mahila Congress leaders and activists against Sunitha Rao. They resorted to sloganeering, demanding the leader’s dismissal from party post. The slogans include ‘Sunitha Rao Hatao Goshamahal Congress Bachao’, as she was the MLA candidate from Goshamahal in the recently held Assembly elections. The leaders wrote a letter to the party high command to initiate action against the leader.

The letter alleges that Mahila Congress president Sunitha Rao recently made inappropriate remarks against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and PCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud and staged a dharna. The women leaders recalled that she had been given a key position in the party and given Goshamahal MLA ticket and that she had been given due justice in the Congress party. However, she had not met a single Congress leader, worker or contested corporator in Goshamahal constituency and had not organised any programme to address the problems of the people in the constituency.

They said that it is deplorable that she is sitting at home and not even campaigning for the Congress and is now talking about morality. On the other hand, they also accused her of being in secret agreement with the BRS. They alleged she made comments on TV, saying, “I will hold a dharna at Gandhi Bhavan, do whatever you want if you have the courage.”

They said that it was inappropriate to criticise the party while being in the party and demanded that she be removed.

It may be mentioned here that Sunitha Rao recently made allegations against PCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, while holding demonstrations against the latter at his chambers in Gandhi Bhavan. She alleged that senior women leaders were not given priority in Congress committees.