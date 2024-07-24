Chota Bhai unhappy with Bade Bhaiya: Congress, BRS, BJP brace for slugfest over ‘zero’ allocations

Hyderabad: Huge allocations for Andhra Pradesh in the Union Budget 2024-2025 has ignited political heat in Telangana. ‘Bade Bhaiya’ did not show generosity towards ‘Chota Bhai,’ said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday. This is now going to raise curtains for a political slugfest between the Congress, BRS and BJP during the ongoing budget session of the State Assembly.

Even as the Budget speech was on BRS working president K T Rama Rao on ‘X’ handle said Telangana got big zero in budget. In the evening Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed his disappointment over the “discrimination” shown towards the state and wanted Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to resign.

In the backdrop of this situation, the BRS would now go hammer and tongs against the Congress government for its failure to get funds from the Centre.

The Government on the other hand would hold the BRS and its “lopsided” policies during its 10-year rule as responsible for the Centre ignoring the state. Both together would criticise the Centre saying it has cheated the people who had sent 8 MPs to Lok Sabha. The BJP on the other hand is gearing up with detailed allocations for the state.



It is likely to counter the BRS and Congress saying that they should read the budget first. About 290 km of Mahbubnagar was under Orvakal node scheme, similarly it had made allocations for roads and textile parks. As regards Byarram is concerned, BJP says it was not feasible. They are likely to take the line that there was no point in criticising grants for Polavaram national project. It was Congress which proposed national status to Polavaram and the then TRS party clearly stated it had no objection. So is the case with special status to AP. The pink party had openly supported the proposal.

However, the Congress and BRS would argue that barring routine allocations which anyway the Centre would have to give, it had not shown any special consideration towards Telangana and these amounts to discrimination. The Government proposes to initiate a debate on this in the state assembly. They would allege that the Centre was being vindictive towards Telangana.

Revanth said that he had gone to Delhi 18 times and submitted representations to the PM and Ministers but they did not consider them.

BRS leaders said that the CM met three Union ministers on a single day before the presentation of the budget. How can he expect results? It was nothing but a political stunt to cover up his failures.