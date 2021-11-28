Choutuppal: Flex at wine shop warns drunkers to clear credit

Choutuppal: In a massive jolt to the regular customers who consume liquor on credit, a wine shop owner erected a flex before the wine shop asking them to clear the credit at the earliest.

This flex was witnessed at wine shop located in Dandu Malkapur village of Chouttuppal mandal in the district.

The flex read that all the people who had consumed alcohol on credit up to Rs 8 lakh must repay it by November 29 before 5pm. It also read that defaulters' names and details would be put before the wine shop.

It is learnt that, management of Andole Maisamma wines shop could not get tender recently. In view of this, wine shop owners decided to recover all Rs 8 lakh dues from drinkers who took the liquor on credit basis for the past 2 years and reportedly erected the warning flex after making several requests of payments from debtors. This warning flex not only grabbed the attention of the locals but also became a hot topic in the district through social media websites.