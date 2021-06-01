Choutuppal: Ramannapet CI, SI suspended

Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir): Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat suspended Ramannapet CI Srinivas and SI Chandra Shekar on the charges of dereliction of duty in the case of a woman on Sunday.

According to information, a woman, resident of Munipampula village of Ramannapet mandal in the district had differences with her husband.

A fake god man and his associates approached the woman and assured her that they will solve her problems by performing special pujas. The fake god man abused the woman sexually in the name of puja, which his associates had recorded by mobile. Later, they blackmailed the victim and collected Rs 1.15 lakh from her.

Vexed with the torture by fake baba and his gang members, the victim approached Ramannapet police for justice. Instead of filing a case against the accused, local police settled the matter by deleting the recorded video in the mobile and by returning part of the money, which the victim paid to the fake baba and his team.

The victim was shocked over the police attitude and brought the matter to the notice of Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat and appealed him to take action against both the accused and erring police officials. After holding departmental inquiry, CP Mahesh Bhagwat suspended Ramannapet CI Srinivas and SI Chandra Shekar on the charges of dereliction of duty in the victim's case.

Speaking to The Hans India, Choutuppal ACP Sattaiah informed that they have arrested fake god man Tulasi Ram and one of his assistants Manohar. Special police party is searching for fake god man's another assistant Naresh, who has escaped.