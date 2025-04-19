Christ is symbol of love and peace: MLA Harish Babu

Kagaznagar: On the occasion of Good Friday, special prayers were held by members of the Christian community at Trishul Pahad in the town on Friday.

Participating in the event, Sirpur MLA Dr Palvai Harish Babu addressed the gathering and stated that Jesus Christ brought a message of peace, love, and harmony for all of humanity.

He reminded the faithful that while Jesus was crucified on Good Friday, he resurrected on Easter Sunday, and urged Christian brothers and sisters to follow his teachings and message.

The event was also attended by former Municipal Chairman Saddam Hussain and several members of the Christian community.