Christmas festivities pervade Warangal

Hanamkonda: The Christmas celebrations on Tuesday illuminated by colourful lights across Hanamkonda, Warangal and Kazipet transform the city, while the Pyramid-style decorations enhance the festive spirit. The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation area is beautifully decorated with vibrant lights and decorations. Churches in Hanamkonda, Warangal and Kazipet are adorned with lights, making them look stunning and festive. Organisers completed various tasks, such as painting churches, cleaning surroundings, and setting up greenery, well in advance for the celebrations. At 6 pm all churches started shining brightly with lamps, captivating the city’s residents.

In preparation for Christmas, when Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, people from the three cities decorated houses, churches, streets and public spaces with colourful lights and set up Christmas trees. Church leaders also arranged music, carols and other festivities for the celebrations.

Christian families immersed themselves in preparing traditional Christmas cookies, cakes and festive meals at their homes. People from the city, living in India and abroad, have already arrived in Warangal to enjoy family gatherings, feasts, and share stories with loved ones.

Additionally, families are preparing to engage in acts of charity, helping those in need, and participating in various community services. It is a tradition for families to come together for meals and share happiness during Christmas celebrations. Popular Christmas dishes like biryani, cakes and cookies are widely enjoyed. With the advancement of digital technology, many Christians celebrate virtually via video calls and social media. Christians from Warangal, particularly from Srinagar, are enthusiastically organising Christmas celebrations, blending traditional customs with modern cultural expressions.