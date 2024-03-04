Live
Citizens feels scorching heat ahead of Summer in Telangana
The weather department is predicting that the temperature will exceed 40 degrees this week
Hyderabad: The citizens of Telugu States are feeling the heat of summer already as temperatures in the states has increased. The average temperatures crossed 37 degrees on Sunday in many parts of Telangana. The weather department is predicting that the temperature will exceed 40 degrees this week. The maximum temperature reaching 39 degrees in Siddipet, Mulugu and Wanaparthi districts on Sunday is worrying. In the rest of the districts, the average has crossed 38 degrees. The weather department has issued a warning that the situation will remain the same for the next five days and people should be alert.
Last year on May 18, Bhadradri Kothagudem district recorded the highest temperature of 46.3 degrees. It is said that this time it is possible to register more than that. The highest temperature was recorded in March last year at 35.7 degrees. This time it crossed 37 degrees on March 3. Last year on March 31, Dasturabad mandal of Nirmal district recorded the highest temperature of 42.6 degrees. It is noteworthy that this time the temperature reached 40 degrees in the first week of March itself. On Sunday, the temperature was recorded at 34 degrees in GHMC.