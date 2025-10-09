CITU Demands Departmental Action Against Alampur APM Marthamma and CC Jayamma

Mahabubnagar: The CITU-affiliated Telangana I.K.P V.O.A Employees Association has demanded strict departmental action against Marthamma and Jayamma, working as APM and CCs at the Alampur Mandal Mahila Samakhya office, alleging harassment of staff members.

On Thursday, CITU District Vice President Upper Narasimha and District President Dam Anji, along with VOA and MSOB members, submitted a petition to Additional Collector Narsing Rao at the Collector’s office in the district center, requesting a thorough investigation.

In the petition, the employees accused Marthamma and Jayamma of repeatedly harassing VOAs and MSOBs in multiple ways. Allegations included restricting staff entry into the office without prior permission, demanding special vehicles and facilities for village visits, requesting money, sarees, and other gifts under various pretexts, misappropriation of funds, and humiliating employees in front of bankers.

The petition further stated that employees with higher qualifications, including degrees and B.Ed., were threatened with removal. Staff members also reported being forced to perform Mahila Samakhya duties against rules, facing verbal abuse, obscene language, and even threats of dismissal or suicide for questioning authorities. The petitioners emphasized that such conduct caused severe distress and a hostile work environment.

The association urged the administration to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations against APM Marthamma and CC Jayamma, take strict departmental action, and ensure that such harassment does not recur.

The protest and petition submission were supported by District Samakhya President Prabhavathi, Mandal Samakhya President Shalamma, VOAs including Adhakar, M. Lakshmi, Radha, Bhoolakshmi, Ganganna, Lavanya, Seethamma, Guru, Farzana, Riyaz Begum, Manjula, Narasimha, Janaki Ramudu, and Gadwal Mandal President Thimmappa along with Assistant Secretary Venkataramaiah.