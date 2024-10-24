City pvt schools at it again! No fees, no writing of exams

Hyderabad: With the ongoing Summative Assessment-I in all the schools, once again a few private schools in the city have started harassing students over non-payment of term fees and denying permission to write the exams.

Members of the Telangana School Parents Association pointed out that this type of instance has become common, as every time during the time of exams due to non-payment of the term fees, school management targets students.

It will be better if they do not drag children into the fees matters, which should be discussed with parents and school management. This is happening because education departments have miserably failed in streamlining private schools. Let be renowned schools or a small-budget school are not allowing students to sit in the exams.

Suraiya, a parent, shared her concern, stating, "My son is in class 8 at Gowtham Model School, RTC Crossroad branch, and this issue extends to nearly all the branches. Despite having taken permission from the management to clear the first-term fees by January, my son was still not allowed to sit for the exam due to the non-clearance of fees. This is unfair, as the assurance was already given. As a result, my son is under immense mental pressure, as the fee due was also mentioned in the WhatsApp group."

Robin, whose son is in class 10 at Sri Darasha School, Quthubullapur, expressed his frustration, saying, "My son was not allowed to sit in the classroom, and the teacher warned that if the term fee is not paid, he would not be allowed to write the SA 1 exam. It was inappropriate to communicate this directly to my son." Similar incidents have been reported at St Joseph School and other private schools.

Members of the Telangana School Parents Association stated, "Harassing students over non-payment of fees is against the norms. The school management should communicate directly with parents, as children are not responsible for paying the fees. We have received numerous complaints from parents about children being prevented from taking exams. This issue has persisted for many years because the Education Department has not exercised control over private schools. Such actions are traumatising students and causing mental distress."