City soaks in Bathukamma festivities

Hyderabad: The nine-day-long annual festival of flowers, Bathukamma, began on a colourful note across the city on Wednesday. Women of all age groups dressed up in their best traditional attire ceremoniously celebrated the first day of the Engilipula Bathukamma by clapping and dancing rhythmically to folk songs and worshipping the Goddess. They gathered at various residential colonies, parks, and on the premises of temples and circumambulated around conical-shaped idols of Bathukamma made of various species of flowers and leaves, hailing the deity.

The nine-day Bathukamma festivities will culminate on 'Saddula Bathukamma, which is on October 10. The festival is not just a celebration but a reflection of Telangana's deep-rooted traditions and communal harmony. “This year, we intend to celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm and flair. We plan to present flowers in various shapes,” said Sravani, a resident of Kukatpally.

“What makes this experience truly special in our community is that it’s open to everyone, not just our colony members. This allows us to engage in cultural dances and create connections that go beyond familiarity. On the first day, only we members celebrated, but for the rest of the festival, several local leaders were invited to join us,” said Durga Rao, a resident of Secunderabad.