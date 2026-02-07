City’s thirst to be quenched as Godavari Phase 2 & 3 gain momentum

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director Ashok Reddy has directed officials to speed up the construction of the raw water pump house at Mallanna Sagar, a key component of the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Scheme Phase 2 & 3, aimed at augmenting Hyderabad’s water supply and supporting the Musi river rejuvenation programme.

The project, with an estimated cost of 7,360 crore, is designed to supply an additional 20 TMC of Godavari water to Hyderabad, help rejuvenate the twin reservoirs, and contribute to the Musi river revival. The MD inspected the initial construction works of the pump house at Mallanna Sagar reservoir on Friday, along with senior officials.

During the visit, Ashok Reddy reviewed the preparatory works for the construction of a 20 TMC capacity raw water pumping house near the reservoir’s tapping point.

He examined technical details related to the pump house and inspected the progress of construction of the dual 3,000 mm diameter pipeline, extending nearly 50 kilometres from Mallanna Sagar to Ghanpur.

The raw water pumped from Mallanna Sagar will be transported to the Ghanpur Master Reservoir, where it will be treated at a Water Treatment Plant (WTP) before being supplied to Hyderabad.

The MD also inspected pipeline construction works near Pathur village in Gajwel mandal, where he interacted with workers to assess the quality and durability of welding works. Emphasising quality control and accountability, Ashok Reddy instructed officials to assign a unique identification number to every pipe and geo-tag them. He directed the IT wing to develop a dedicated mobile application to digitally track each pipe segment. He also reviewed the strength of pipeline joints using a flaw detector (ultrasonic testing equipment) and expressed satisfaction with the quality standards being followed.

Later, the MD inspected the progress of the 1,170 MLD Water Treatment Plant under construction at Ghanpur. He instructed officials to adhere strictly to project timelines and suggested deploying two shifts or additional work gangs, if required, to ensure timely completion.

Project Overview: Under Godavari Drinking Water Supply Scheme Phase 1, HMWSSB is already drawing 10 TMC of water from the Yellampalli project to meet Hyderabad’s needs.

With Phase 2 & 3, an additional 20 TMC will be sourced from Mallanna Sagar. Of this, 17.5 TMC will be used for Hyderabad’s drinking water requirements, while the remaining 2.5 TMC will be utilised for Musi river rejuvenation and revival of the twin reservoirs. The project thus aims to address both urban water demand and environmental restoration.

The project includes construction of pump houses, substations, a massive 3,000 mm diameter pipeline, and 1,170 MLD capacity WTPs at Ghanpur and Shamirpet, along with pumping mains up to Muthangi.

The target is to complete the project within two years, enabling supply of 300 MGD of water under Phase 2 & 3. The inspection was attended by Project Director T. V. Sridhar, CGM Mahesh Kumar, officials from the project wing and revenue department, and representatives of construction agencies.