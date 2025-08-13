Clay over POP: Mahabubnagar Youth Leads Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idol Movement

Mahabubnagar: While most people wait for festivals to arrive, one young man from Mahabubnagar uses them as an opportunity to protect the environment. Srikant Chari, a resident of Shivashakti Nagar, has dedicated the past 16 years to promoting eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols as a sustainable alternative to Plaster of Paris (POP) idols, which cause severe water pollution.

His journey began in 2010, when he was a first-year B.Tech student. Disturbed by the environmental damage caused during Ganesh idol immersions, he took it upon himself to create awareness. POP idols, made with harmful chemicals, do not dissolve easily and damage aquatic life, whereas clay idols dissolve naturally without harming the ecosystem.

Every Ganesh Chaturthi, Srikant either handcrafts hundreds of clay idols himself or brings in skilled artisans from Kolkata. In doing so, he not only spreads the message of environmental protection but also provides livelihood to these artisans. With his brother Anil Chari’s support, he sells the idols at Shivashakti Nagar Temple in Mahabubnagar, Sunkulamettu Temple in Gadwal, and in Kalwakurthy.

Despite holding a full-time IT job, Srikant continues this cultural and environmental movement with unwavering dedication. His efforts have earned him immense appreciation from the community, with both youth and elders rallying behind his cause.

“Festivals are meant to bring joy, but we also have a duty to protect nature. It’s time to completely move away from POP idols and plastic materials,” Srikant urges, calling on people to adopt clay idols for celebrations.

What started as a personal mission has now grown into a local movement, with many recognising the need to encourage such initiatives to safeguard the environment for future generations.