Clear employees’ dues now: BJP chief at Dharna Chowk

“Employees and retired staff are struggling due to government apathy. The pending dues must be cleared without delay,” declared BJP Telangana State unit President N Ramchander Rao, while launching a hunger strike at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park, on Monday. The protest was organised by the BJP demandinig that the state government release long-pending payments owed to employees and pensioners.

A large number of employees and retired staff gathered at the venue in solidarity with the BJP leaders. Dharna Chowk reverberated with slogans against the government’s negligence, as participants demanded immediate redressal of their grievances.

BJP leaders accused the state administration of ignoring the plight of employees and pensioners, who are facing severe financial and mental stress due to delays in disbursement.

They emphasised that the hunger strike was not just a symbolic protest but a determined fight to protect the rights of workers and retirees.

Several BJP MPs, MLAs, and MLCs joined the hunger strike in support of the party’s commitment to the cause. Retired employees, speaking at the protest, highlighted how the delay in payments has disrupted their livelihoods and pushed many into economic hardship.

The BJP leadership made it clear that the agitation will continue until the government takes concrete steps to resolve the issue. “This is about justice and dignity for employees and pensioners. We will not stop until their rightful dues are paid,” party leaders asserted.

The hunger strike marks a significant escalation in the BJP’s campaign against the state government, drawing attention to the growing discontent among employees and retired staff across Telangana.