Close liquor shops to prevent attacks on women: CPI in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Communist Party of India (CPI) district secretary Ponaganti Kedari demanded that the government must close belt shops, permit rooms and bars as violence like rape and murder against women is on the rise across the State after drinking alcohol.



CPI leaders staged a dharna in front of the excise office here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, P Kedari alleged that people are drinking liquor, which is flowing like water across the State, and in that inebriated condition, they are committing crime like raping girls and women, killing them etc.

The incidents of crime are increasing day-by-day in the State under the influence of intoxication.

Quoting that the recent incident of Disha case is a good example for this, he criticised that the government instead of preventing the liquor sales, is giving permission to open new belt shops and permit rooms for wine shops and playing with lives of the people.

In many districts, liquor and belt shops were opened in prohibited areas like school and temple zones and due to this, students are feeling it inconvenient to go to schools and colleges and people to temples, he pointed out.

Many people are spoiling their lives by drinking liquor and disturbing their families also. Not only this, some are indulging in crime, he stated. The government must take immediate steps to close belt shops and permit rooms for the safety of women and girls in the State, Kedari demanded.

CPI leaders K Srujan Kumar, M Venkata Swamy, K Laxmi, P Raju, B Thirupathi, N Laxma Reddy, M Srinivas Reddy, B Mahendar, K Manikanta Reddy, Ugendar, Patel, Mallamma, Ramesh, Rajesh, Sujatha, Srilatha and Chandravva were present along with others.