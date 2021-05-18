CLP Leader Bhatti Vikramarka Comments On Telangana Government Regarding Covid-19 Vaccination Details

Telangana: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka criticized the state government for its complete failure in controlling the spread of Covid-19. He said the Chief Minister would occasionally come out of the KCR farmhouse like in the movie Patala Bhairavi. He was furious that the corona vaccine had been completely shut down in the state since KTR became chairman of the task force committee.

Speaking to the media through his Zoom meeting on Tuesday, Bhatti was incensed that the government had been told in the last budget meetings to set up a task force committee headed by senior IAS officers to control the unbearable fees being charged by corporate and private hospitals to corona patients. He said the government had failed to set up at least oxygen plants in the state. Where is the task force committee set up by the state government and which hospital did it inspect?



Bhatti also said that Government is not taking any action on this serious issue. None of the ministers responded. He also said that, he called Chief Secretary a few days ago and he did not respond for 15 days after telling CS that it was your responsibility to at least work with the bureaucracy.



Corona should have full ministerial supervision but Bhatti asked that what it is the use to schedule meetings every day like guest actors. Bhatti Vikramarka urged the Telugu film heroes, heroines, artists and industrialists to take steps like Bollywood hero Sonu Sood and help the corona victims. The state government has not yet taken any specific action on the issue of vaccination. What is the population of the state? How many vaccine doses are coming from the centre? How much of the vaccine is being purchased directly by the state government from pharma companies? Bhatti said the government did not have clarity on that. Bhatti Vikramarka also lamented that even the chief secretary, who holds a key position in the government, is not giving these details.

