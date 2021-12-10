Cluster system in nine degree autonomous colleges in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Commissioner of Collegiate Education Navin Mittal has said that the Higher Education department will implement a cluster system in nine autonomous degree colleges in Hyderabad. To start with, the system will be taken up for the second year degree students in identified colleges.

Participating in Telangana Future Education Summit here, he said the cluster system will facilitate mobility of students and faculty from one institution to another. For instance, a bachelor of arts in history, economics and political science student of one institution can pursue a psychology or mass communication course offered by another institution or vice-versa.

Similarly, the teaching faculty can also be exchanged between the colleges in the cluster. Credits allotted to a particular course will be transferred on completion. He said, apart from the mobility of students and faculty, the system will facilitate pooling or sharing of resources such as library, infrastructure, best practices and other human resources.

Under the "Cluster System", students of an institution will be able to get access to rich collection of books available in another institution, Mittal added.

The commissioner claimed that Telangana was performing well in educational development.

The State has overcome its liability in terms of educational backwardness that continued from the Nizam era through united Andhra Pradesh. "Higher education in the State has made remarkable progress during the last two decades.

The gross enrolment ratio (GER) of higher education in the State at 36 per cent in 2019-20 is 10 per cent higher than the national average. Telangana stands second among the States in terms of the higher education institutions (HEIs) serving at a rate of one institution per one lakh people", he said.